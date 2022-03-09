Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 7, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Reshawn Smith was last seen by his grandmother at their home on the 2200 block of North 18th Street at noon.

Smith was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans, police say. Authorities say Smith may be in the area of 16th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smith.