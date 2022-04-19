Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Monday.

Police say 16-year-old Annebelle Auguste was last seen leaving her residence on the 5700 North 5th Street around 3:00 pm. Family told police she never returned home.

Auguste was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Auguste.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

