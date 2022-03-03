Pound cake is king at Denise’s delicacies on North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia. The bakery has been opened since 1991 and while other pastries and donuts are popular items, it’s the shop’s pound cakes that are hardest to keep on the shelves.

“We do specialty, come in with a design or look through our books, you can walk in and you can get sheet cakes just something for a personal cake. We do slices too as well,” said employee Naja Robertson.

Keshia Davis and her business partner took over the bakery from her Aunt Denise, the original owner of the iconic neighborhood spot. Denise’s churns out hundreds of pound cakes each week.

“It’s an all natural, homemade pound cake recipe passed on throughout my family,” said Davis. “My aunt perfected it and built her business on it so people come from all over to get the pound cake for special occasions and just for anything.”