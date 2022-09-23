Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Yorktown where a child and a young man was shot Thursday.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of North 13th Street around 8:50 pm.

According to police, during a shootout between five unknown individuals, an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a bullet. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in stable condition by doctors.

A second victim arrived at Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. The 20-year-old man was placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.