Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man visiting the City of Brotherly Love was shot and killed in the city’s Parkland section.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive just after 6:00 pm Saturday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the north parking lot with a headshot wound. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead at 6:11 pm.

The victim was later identified as Taion Carter from Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.