A Norristown Mother has been arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to Elementary school.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Acting Norristown Police Chief Michael Bishop announced the arrest of 30-year-old Jasmin Devlin for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Reckless Endangerment, and failing to secure a firearm in her home.

The incident occurred on February 9th when the 6-year-old boy got on the school bus and began showing off the gun and real bullets to other students on the bus. Immediately upon arrival to the school, a group of children who were on the bus ran to the school secretary’s office and reported that they saw a student with a gun. The secretary immediately brought the boy into her office where she checked his backpack and found the gun. The School’s Secretary then called Norristown Police and reported the incident.

On the night of February 8th, the 6-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother went into their mother’s room looking for a laptop charger. The boy told detectives that while they were in there, his 10-year-old brother found a gun inside a dresser and took it out to begin playing with it. The 10-year-old took the bullets out of the gun and began playing with it by pointing the gun at his brother, pretending to shoot him.

Later that night, the 6-year-old boy woke up from a nightmare in the middle of the night and decided to go into his mothers room to steal the gun. The boy took the gun, put it in his backpack and then took it to school with him the next morning.

The gun in question is a 9 mm Jimenez Arms semi-automatic handgun which was illegally purhcased for Devlin by 33-year-old Joseph Rudnitskas.

Rudnitskas was arrested by Norristown police in April 2022 for illegal purchases and sales of firearms, including the gun in this incident.

“This incident is a frightening reminder of the fact that children can and do find unsecured firearms in a home, and they play with them. Thankfully, these young boys were not shot or injured in their home, and no one was shot or injured at school thanks to the quick action by school personnel,” said DA Steele.

“I would like to commend the children who notified school officials immediately, thus preventing another tragedy at a school,” said Chief Bishop. “These children are the true heroes in this unfortunate incident. Their notification to school officials resulted in an immediate response by Norristown Police, ensuring the safety of everyone at the school.”

Devlin turned herself in to police on February 14th, and was set on a $50,000 bail with a condition of no contact with her children.