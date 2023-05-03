Montgomery District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop are investigating an apartment break-in that left a man dead and another charged with gun and drug related charges.

Authorities say 20-year-old Travis Cummings has been charged with firearms and drug-related charges for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Shafeeq Robbins.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on May 1, police arrived to an apartment on 300 Moore Street to find 28-year-old Robbins suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Suburban Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Danielle Puia, the resident living in the apartment, had an active Protection From Abuse Order against Robbins, who is the father of her 3-year-old child.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police found out that at approximately 11:45p.m. Cummings had arrived to visit Puia at her apartment.

A few minutes later, Robbins arrived and forced his way into the apartment and confronted Cummings, and began hitting and grabbing him.

This is when Cummings pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, shooting Robbins in the chest. He then fled the apartment.

Investigators were able to find out that Cummings had disposed of several items in a white van parked on Green street. Police were able to recover those items, which were a Glock semi-automatic gun, and a backpack with crack-cocaine, marijuana, drug-packaging materials, and $2,200 cash.

Cummings was located by police a short time later and charged for Possession With Intent to Deliver, Person Not To Possess a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Tampering with Evidence, and other related charges.

He is currently at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting arraignment.

Authorities say the homicide investigation is still ongoing.