Our Khiree Stewart went to Comp-U-Dopt’s first laptop computer distribution event in Philadelphia. It is a non-profit that provides computers to families in need.

Comp-U-Dopt’s mission is to provide technology access and education. It will begin handing out hundreds of free computers this weekend as part of an effort to close the digital divide in underserved communities in Philadelphia. This is Comp-U-Dopt’s first project in Pennsylvania.

