Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen March 22, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Sincere Bennett was last seen at 7:30 am after being dropped off at school on the 2100 block of South Broad Street.

Bennett was last seen wearing a black Lakers jacket, cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, black t-shirt, black jeans, and black and coral Jordan sneakers.\

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Bennett.