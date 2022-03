Mays Landing, NJ (WPHL)- Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in is one of the largest animal rescues in the area.

The non-profit rescue based in Mays Landing, New Jersey is home to over 600 animals.

Visitors are welcome on Tuesdays and Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visiting is free, but donations are welcome.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to check it out!