A NJ State Trooper has gone missing in Delaware County, PA.

According to New Jersey State Police, 46-year-old Jason Dare was last seen at 6:51 p.m. on March 19th in Media, PA when he was exiting a nearby hospital.

Dare is 6’0″, 180 pounds, and was last seen in a black Carhart jacket, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark shoes, and wearing eyeglasses.

Police say Dare has not been seen or been in contact with anyone since March 19th, and believe he may be endangered.

At this time it not known why Dare was last seen at the hospital or his current whereabouts.

If you have any information or have seen Dare, please contact New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993.