When you walk into Pride Paws, you’ll see all sorts of pet supplies — from treats and toys, to blankets and bandanas. But the Medford, NJ, storefront is no regular pet shop. It is a nonprofit program that hires people with developmental disabilities.

Manager Erica Richman said Pride Paws employees learn to bake biscuits, clean up, make bandanas and toys, stock shelves, use the register, socialize with customers and more. The goal is for employees to learn work and life skills that will help them find future employment elsewhere.

“They want to work,” Richman said, “all we ask is that you give them the opportunity.”

To show your support for the program, stop by the storefront or donate to the Pride Ventures, Inc. website.