New Jersey’s minimum wage has increased by $1.13.

Effective January 1st, the statewide minimum wage increased to $14.13 for most employees.

This comes as part of legislation signed by Governor Murphy in 2019 that will gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

“This increase will ensure that hundreds of thousands of hardworking people across our state are paid a wage that allows them to provide for their families and live with greater dignity.”, said Governor Murphy

Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said, “Every extra dollar in the paychecks of our lowest wage workers is helpful.”

