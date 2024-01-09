Severe weather is back on the radar in New Jersey as a major storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and dangerous conditions to the garden state on Tuesday.

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey that will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Governor Murphy Holds Severe Weather Press Conference. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/y6vswXCLjb — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 8, 2024

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for New Jersey Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is in effect across the entire state of New Jersey and parts of Pennsyvania.

The heaviest rain is expected to come on Tuesday night between 6 PM and 2 AM

“Beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding,” said Murphy.

Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Monmouth, and Ocean counties are under high wind warnings starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Governor Murphy warned in a news conference on Monday that the storm could also cause power outages across the state.

Officials also emphasized the importance of using caution on the roadway as potential traffic detours are expected due to anticipated flooding and downed trees.

Gov. Murphy urged residents to stay off of the roadways unless absolutely necessary.

Flood Safety Tips



The next storm system will bring high winds, drenching rain and flooding to areas of the state. NOW is the time to be prepared! Learn more at https://t.co/eifirH3Npb#ReadyNJ #FloodSafety #WinterReady pic.twitter.com/FryqD2n9fp — NJOEM🇺🇸 (@ReadyNJ) January 8, 2024

New Jersey residents can visit ready.nj.gov for weather updates and safety information.