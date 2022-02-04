Burlington County, NJ (WPHL)- A South Jersey contractor has been arrested for conning a Riverton Homeowner out of $75,000, according to the Burlington County Office.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Riverton Police Chief John Shaw announced Wednesday that the owner of Beyond Renovations LLC, Richard Smith Jr, 51, has been charged with taking nearly $75,000 as a down payment for a construction project but failing to perform any work at all on the Riverton customer’s home.

Police say the investigation began when a resident told Riverton police that Smith took two payments from him for work on an addition totaling $74,488.88 but never began construction.

After accepting the checks from the victim, police say, Smith changed his business name to ARB Builder’s Group and continued taking deposits for projects from new customers.

Further investigation revealed Smith used the money to buy a boat, a car, and a fake Rolex watch. Smith also went to Atlantic City casinos and played in a poker tournament.

Smith is being charged with one count of Attempted Theft by Deception, two counts of Theft by Deception, and one count of Misapplication of Entrusted Property.