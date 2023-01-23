The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting on Sunday in Deptford, NJ.

According to information from the office of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, police responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 911 call.

Upon arrival, at 1:22 p.m. one of the police officers fired his gun, wounding a man.

Medics arrived on the scene, and the man was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.

No further information has been released about the 911 call or what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.