Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the operator of a 2009 to 2014 white Nissan Murano who fatally struck a woman in Germantown.

The incident happened on July 3, 2022 at Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street around 12:15 am.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was struck by the Nissan Murano driver. The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by medics, where she was pronounced at 12:45 am by doctors.

The person operating the SUV fled the scene and was last seen north on Germantown Avenue, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.

READ MORE: Man shot multiple times in an attempted robbery, fires gunshots back at the suspect

Police urge the public to contact the Accident Investigation Division 215-685-3180 or 3181 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.