Tabu Lounge & Sports bar bouncer is being sought by police after killing a Washington D.C. man: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are searching for Kenneth Frye, 24, from the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue, a bouncer at a Center City nightclub who allegedly murdered a man.

The incident happened on April 16, 2022, at Tabu Lounge & Sports bar located at 200 South 12th Street, around 12:50 am.

Police say a man was escorted outside the nightclub for being intoxicated. Frye, police say, punched the victim once when he was outside the Club, causing him to become unconscious.

Medics arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the unresponsive victim, police say. Medics rushed the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition by doctors, police say.

According to police, on April 23, 2022, the victim, later identified as 41-year-old Eric Pope from Washington, DC, was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Keys to the Philadelphia 76ers closing the series against the Toronto Raptors

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 or call 911 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc