Philadelphia (WPHL)- According to police, a man was shot two times in Nicetown-Tioga Monday. The shooting occurred on the 3600 block of North 21st Street just before 7:30 pm.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in his chest and knee, police say.

READ MORE: 43-year-old woman shot 6 times in North Philadelphia

Police took the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition, police say. There have been no arrests made or any weapons found.