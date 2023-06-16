It is a special day for Nexstar employees on our Founder’s Day of Caring where employees volunteer hours during work to spend helping charitable organizations Our groups were at the Police Athletic League, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, and The Food Bank of South Jersey.

Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall, anchor, and Director of Community Affairs at PHL17 kicked off our day of volunteering by talking about efforts and outreach at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken.

There sorting through food – more than one-hundred seventy thousand pounds from Stamp Out Hunger – an initiative from USPS is taking place. Our PHL17 news, sales and engineering colleagues are joining in the volunteering efforts throughout the day.

Last year Nexstar employees helped over two-hundred organizations for our Founder’s Day of Caring.