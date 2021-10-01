Newly reconstructed I-95 southbound lanes, ramp at Girard Avenue expected to reopen after 3 years

A long-term construction project in Philadelphia is finally ready to reopen. Southbound Interstate 95 between Allegheny Avenue and Interstate 676 will see construction activities to open the rebuilt southbound lanes and the new southbound off-ramp at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The work schedule and locations are:

Friday, October 1, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure and periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and I-676 interchanges for shifting the southbound traffic pattern between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges; and

Friday, October 1, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the Aramingo Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange and the Allegheny Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed during the changing of the southbound I-95 traffic pattern. Traffic normally using both ramps will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue and south on Delaware Avenue to Callowhill Street, 2nd Street and the southbound on-ramp at Market Street.

At the completion, the southbound I-95 off-ramp at Girard Avenue will re-open, and motorists on southbound I-95 will remain on the southbound side of the interstate on three reconstructed through-lanes between Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue. Northbound I-95 will remain in its current three-lane traffic pattern for the remainder of the year.

Work on the $312 million Section GR4 project got underway in August 2018, to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges and the southbound ramps at Girard Avenue.

Additional mainline construction will continue with periodic, temporary daytime and off-peak traffic patterns on both northbound and southbound I-95 through mid-2022.