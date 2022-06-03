Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Wednesday.

Police say 56-year-old Ana Marte was last seen on the 900 block of Sanger Street around 7:50 am. Marte is from New York; it is unknown why she was in Philadelphia.

Marte is reported to have a severe medical condition where she becomes confused quickly, police say.

According to the police, there is no clothing description on Marte.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Marte.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

