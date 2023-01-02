Its a new year and that means its time to reflect and make positive new habits!

Bestselling author and motivational speaker, Lisa Bien, joined us on the show for some Monday motivation and to share some tips on creating successful habits all 2023.

Her tips are:

Make the decision to change! Reflect on 2022 and see what was working and what was not.

Create mini-habits! Add little steps to your routine to make your goals easier to achieve.

Create an affirmation! Change your way of thinking and encourage yourself.

Reward yourself! Give yourself a treat for following your goals.

Persist! No matter what, just keep going.

Find out more about Lisa Bien here.