New Vietnamese spot opens in University City

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

A new food spot has popped up in University City, Nam Vietnamese Kitchen. The menu features Vietnamese staples like pho and street bites.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to check it out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story