PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted in connection to two separate armed sexual assault and robbery incidents in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood.

The man is described as a Black male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, approximately 5’10 to 6 feet tall, thin build, and medium complexion. In both incidents, he was seen wearing sweatpants and a blue surgical mask, and was armed with a handgun.

Investigators say the first reported incident occurred on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 a.m. when the offender came up to a woman sitting in her car at a traffic light on 55th and Kingsessing Avenue and demanded money at gunpoint. The woman reportedly gave the offender $20 before he demanded her to unlock her car doors. Police say, the offender then got in her car and forced the woman to drive to 49th and St. Bernard Street where he sexually assaulted her.

The offender then reportedly forced the woman to drive to a nearby ATM, demanded the woman take out cash, and then fled the area with the victim’s money.

The spree continued the next day on Sunday, October 15 at 5 p.m. when another woman reported that she was robbed and raped in Kingsessing. In this incident, the woman was walking on the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue when an offender approached her, pointed a gun at her side, and demanded money.

The female gave the offender $25 and some prescription medication but the offender forced the woman into an alleyway on Paxon Street and sexually assaulted her. The offender then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Based on the description of the offender given by the victims, police think both incidents may have been done by the same offender.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit, and Special Investigations Unit at 215-685-3264 or call 9-1-1.