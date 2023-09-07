CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (WPHL)– The search continues for an escaped inmate from the Chester County Prison and new video from Chester County authorities shows just how escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante pulled it off.

According to Chester County Prison official, Cavalcante escaped the jail yard on August 31st by scaling a wall, climbing over the razor wire and jumping from the roof.

His escape mimicked the exact escape plan of inmate Igor Bolte who was caught trying to escape on May 19th. Unlike Cavalcante who has yet to be found, Bolte was captured and returned within minutes after a tower guard sounded the alarm. Officials say after Bolte’s attempted escape, razor wire was added to prevent other inmate escape attempts.

Although the razor wire didn’t seem to stop Cavalcante, officials say it took one hour for someone at the prison to notice Cavalcante was missing. Unlike Bolte’s escape, officials say the tower officer didn’t observe or report the escape. Pending the investigation and the rerurn of Cavalcante, the tower guard who was on duty during his escape is now on administrative leave.

After eight days of searching and in the wake of recent sightings of Cavalcante, authorities are announced they are expanding the perimeter of their search.

Chester County Prison officials are promising increased security measures and say they’re planning to fully enclose the exercise yards and install additional security cameras.

Kennet Consolidated School District and the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District reopened schools on Thursday that were outside of the search perimeter.

Thursday marked day eight in the search as the reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of Cavalcante has been upped to $20,000.