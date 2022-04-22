

Robert Ashford and his wife have introduced a new vegan culinary concept in Manayunk called The Volstead, which goes hand in hand with wholistic living. The couple started Unity Recovery, which offers community based education and support to those seeking recovery. The Volstead is the next concept to follow this trend of creating healthy options for those in recovery.

“Whether it’s our yoga studios for people in recovery in the normal community and the taqueria but now the evolution of The Volstead which brings in a whole other element of social nightlife, as well as vegan sustainable healthy food for people in recovery and those that are not and those that are somewhere in the middle,” said Ashford.