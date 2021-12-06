New Travel Restrictions due to Covid-19 Omicron Variant

Just when most of us thought traveling was safe again, Omicron, a Covid-19 variant strikes and enforces new travel mandates.

If you are preparing to travel there are some very important guidelines you must follow. Starting today U.S. officials started implementing new travel restrictions.

Travelers heading headed into the United States will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test within one day of flying, which was previously set at three days prior. Individuals flying ages 2 and up regardless of nationality or vaccination status are required to show documentation of a negative Covid-19 test before departure to the United States. All passengers must show results to the airline before boarding.

President Biden’s administration federal mask mandate will now require travelers to wear masks in airports, on planes and on other modes of public transportation such as trains and buses has been extended through March 18, 2022.

Public affairs Manager, Heather Redfern from the Philadelphia International Airport says, “PHL is one of 20 airports across the United States that houses a CDC quarantine station. As such, the CDC’s public health officials at PHL monitor for illness. Airport representatives work closely with the CDC, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and state officials to monitor the status of Coronavirus in our region and support a coordinated response if needed.” Also advising that travelers should do research before traveling.

Last year between December 22 through January 4, an estimated 683,900 passengers traveled through PHL, there is no word at this time regarding the projected passenger volume for this holiday season.