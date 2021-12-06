New travel requirements due to Omicron variant

Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic shared travel updates regarding the Omicron variant. A new travel requirement is in place for all international air passengers.

“Anyone coming into the United States by plane must show a negative COVID test one day prior to arriving here regardless of their vaccination status,” explained Jana.

This requirement is for all passengers ages two and older.

Jana advised those flying this holiday season to consider TSA PreCheck or Global Entry for quick, easy and contactless security check-in.

“With masking requirements, washing hands, maintaining social distance… air travel can be safe,” said Jana.

The CDC travel resource page is a great place to stay informed about changing policies. You can also visit AAA’s website here.