New surveillance video shows suspect who started fire in Nicetown, which killed two men

Philadelphia (WPHL) — The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is searching for a suspect wanted to an arson that left two men dead in Nicetown on November 11th, 2021.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

According to police, a double homicide by arson at approximately 3:58 a.m., in the 1400 block of west Jerome Street.

Firefighters responded to a house fire that found two men unresponsive. The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The suspect was seen wearing a grey hooded puffy jacket with long drawstrings at the neck, black pants, and brown loafer-type shoes.

Police say, the suspect was observed obtaining gasoline at a nearby gas station minutes before the fire was started at the private residence, killing two males.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).