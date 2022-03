Despite many adults complaining they don’t have anything to wear, researchers say, we actually don’t use all of the clothes in our closets.

A recent survey done in the UK found the average person has $300 worth of clothing they’ve never worn.



The survey also found only six percent of adults say they have worn everything in their wardrobe at least once.



Also, eight out of ten people who participated admit they prefer to put on the same old stuff everyday.