Philadelphia (WPHL)- Beginning this fall, The Philadelphia School District is officially changing high schoolers’ in the city start time.

The District is making the change to help high school students be rested and ready to learn.

“Research shows that later start times for high school students enable them to arrive at school more alert and ready to learn. In addition, since a majority of our high schoolers are responsible for making their own way to school, later start times promote safe travel in the mornings and afternoon,” the district said.

District high schools will have a new start time of 9 a.m. starting next school year. The change affects all schools except for four attached to partner institutions and follows that institution’s schedule. The district announced in a letter Thursday morning.

High schools with middle grades will also change plans, the letter read.