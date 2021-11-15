New South Jersey Restaurant and Jazz Lounge Offering Live Music and New Orleans Inspired Cuisine

Excitement is coming to South jersey!

A new restaurant is on the scene in Somerdale Camden County.

Wilson’s restaurant and jazz lounge opened its doors South Jersey’s Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for a spoken word event last nigh and will soon open to the public.

The restaurant will feature live music, open mic nights, and New Orleans style cuisine in the renovated space.

A Private room is also available for groups, organizations and business gatherings. Wilson’s is currently looking for dedicated people to join the team to find out more information or to keep track of the opening date click here.