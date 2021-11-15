New Show puts Spotlight on Sanitation Workers

The Philadelphia Theatre Company celebrates the opening of the Co-World Premiere of Lindsay Joelle’s The Garbologists with a city-wide campaign to support sanitation workers!

It is supporting the unsung heroes of the pandemic with a free performance special for sanitation workers and their families on Thursday, November 11th at 2:30.

Starting the same day, PTC will launch a citywide campaign to encourage residents to support their sanitation workers through the distribution of 10,000 #supportsantiationworkers stickers for recycling and garbage bins.

These will be available through local civic associations, at special events, and at the PTC box office.