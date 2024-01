Attention SEPTA Regional Rail riders, SEPTA is updating schedules for the 2024 year.

The schedule updates will impact the following lines :

Airport

Chesnut Hill East

Chesnut Hill West

Fox Chase

Glenside

Lansdale/Doylestown

Manayunk/ Norristown

Media/Wawa

Paoli/Thorndale

Trenton

Warminster

West Trenton

Wilmington/Newark

The new schedules will go into effect on Sunday, January 7.

You can find the new schedules and more information about SEPTA, here.