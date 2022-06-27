Philadelphia (WPHL)- A new scholarship will be awarded to a member of the Cristo Rey Philadelphia Basketball team in remembrance of Shyheem Omar-Stephen Robinson.

Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School organizes the Shyheem O. Robinson College Scholarship.

According to police, Robinson, 21, was shot on the 6900 block of Chew Avenue around 1:11 am. Officers found him inside a dark blue BMW that was struck several times by bullets.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on October 2, 2020, police say. His murder is still unsolved.

“Shyheem Robinson, “WestPhillyHeem”, was a young, talented, upcoming rapper, Philadelphia Unsolved Murders said. He had a kind heart and genuine concern for all people. Shyheem was a charitable person who would often donate clothes to various men’s shelters around the city. Shyheem enjoyed playing basketball which he played throughout his junior high and high school years, he graduated from Cristo Rey of Philadelphia Catholic School. Shyheem, the youngest of three sons was an adviser supporter of anything “Black Owned Businesses”.

The Shyheem O. Robinson College Scholarship will be $4,000, broken up to $1,000 per year. It will be given to a student basketball player at Cristo Rey. The first scholarship will be presented on June 3rd, 2023.

To learn more about The Shyheem O. Robinson College Scholarship, visit their fundraiser site.