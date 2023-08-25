Attention SEPTA Regional Rail commuters, SEPTA has announced major schedule changes to the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Glenside, Lansdale/ Doylestown, Manayunk/ Norristown, Media/ Wawa, Paoli/ Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/ Newark Regional Rail lines.
These significant updates comes as Amtrak bridge repair work is scheduled to begin in mid-September, in the Chester area.
New schedules went into affect over the weekend and SEPTA says the following are the major updates, riders should watch out for:
- Wilmington/Newark
- All SEPTA and Amtrak inbound traffic will be merged to Track 2 between Marcus Hook and Darby stations
- Chestnut Hill East
- There will be midday service reductions to accommodate track and survey work for station and bridge rehabilitation projects
- Chestnut Hill West
- There will be service adjustments to accommodate school travel
Commuters can check Regional Rail Schedules and find real-time service updates on the SEPTA website or SEPTA app.