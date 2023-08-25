Attention SEPTA Regional Rail commuters, SEPTA has announced major schedule changes to the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Glenside, Lansdale/ Doylestown, Manayunk/ Norristown, Media/ Wawa, Paoli/ Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/ Newark Regional Rail lines.

These significant updates comes as Amtrak bridge repair work is scheduled to begin in mid-September, in the Chester area.

New schedules went into affect over the weekend and SEPTA says the following are the major updates, riders should watch out for:

Wilmington/Newark All SEPTA and Amtrak inbound traffic will be merged to Track 2 between Marcus Hook and Darby stations

Chestnut Hill East There will be midday service reductions to accommodate track and survey work for station and bridge rehabilitation projects

Chestnut Hill West There will be service adjustments to accommodate school travel



Commuters can check Regional Rail Schedules and find real-time service updates on the SEPTA website or SEPTA app.