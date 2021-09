Segway is out with a new lawnmower that can mow your lawn by using GPS. It’s called the “Navi-Mow” and unlike other robotic mowers, you don’t have to install boundary wire to keep the robot in your yard. Even if the GPS signal is weak, the Navi-Mow has sensors to keep it moving. The device also includes blade technology to detect things in grass, like pets, toys or kids and stops the mower’s blades from spinning.

