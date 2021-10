Figo Italian is a new restaurant in Nothern Liberties that takes inspiration from the Italian namesake Figo, which means cool in Italian. Figo will invite guests to slow down while they unite the tradition of Italian dining with the social scene of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row.

Figo invites guests for distinctive features such as customizable Italian soda platters and sophisticated craft cocktails.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out.