A new ramp project connecting Route 42 North to Interstate 295 North will open Tuesday morning in South Jersey ahead of the morning commute.

The long awaited ‘Missing Moves’ project will create a new path for an estimated 150,000 people who drive through the corridor daily.

Construction officials say the $180 million project was completed in time and within their budget.

The congestion has been a hot topic for drivers for several decades.

According to NJDOT, the project also included the reconstruction and demolition of the Creek Road Bridge over I-295, widening and redecking of the I-295 bridges over Big Timber Creek, and restriping the ramp on Route 55 northbound to Route 42 northbound.

Over the next few weeks, there may be overnight closures as crews work to complete minor fixes, according to NJDOT.

Commuters can click here for construction updates.