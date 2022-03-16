Restore Hyper Wellness is everything you want in a wellness center

Collegeville, PA (WPHL)- Two local Pennsylvania couples plan to open 20 plus proactive wellness services locations throughout Philadelphia.

Restore Hyper Wellness provides locals the opportunity to receive treatment for chronic pain management, accelerated injury recovery, improved athletic performance, enhanced immune wellness, and healthspan longevity.

Athletes come into Restore Hyper Wellness to receive a variety of treatments. A favorite is Whole Body Cryotherapy, Normatec Compression, and specific IV Drips. Whole Body Cryotherapy helps reduce inflammation and speeds recovery from strenuous workouts, games, and events.

Cryotherapy at Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness also treats any customer suffering from chronic back pain, auto-immune conditions with a pain component, migraine sufferers, and injuries. These individuals seek out Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, and IV nutrient drips with their Registered Nurses.

If you are not an athlete or a person who suffers from pain, Restore Hyper Wellness still has plenty of services for anyone just trying to stay healthy. You can come in and receive a quick cryotherapy session followed by Red Light Therapy to keep inflammation at bay.

Anyone concerned with their micronutrient levels or immune system can receive an Immunity Booster IV drip while doing compression therapy. They also have licensed estheticians to perform Hyfrafacials, Oxygen Facials, as well as slimming and toning procedures for anyone focused on skin health.

Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber at Restore Hyper Wellness

Owners Andy and Michele Ayers and Mike and Angela Palumbo opened up four locations across Pennsylvania, recently opening their newest location in Collegeville.

“The number of people whose lives are changed and the tears of relief that are shed after experiencing our services have strengthened our commitment to expanding the reach of Restore Hyper Wellness,” said Ayers. “It’s truly rewarding to be able to make these services accessible and affordable for those in our communities looking to live their lives to the fullest.”

They plan to open multiple locations in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood and open at least one by the end of the Summer.

In the meantime, you can visit their locations in Lancaster, Plymouth Meeting, Paoli, and Collegeville. Look out for the grand opening of their Media location coming in April. There will be special discounts.

Restore Hyper Wellness invites anyone ages 12 and up to come in and tour the building. Your questions will be answered by specialized experts, registered nurses, and independent physicians.

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Collegeville, please visit their website or call 484-854-6984.