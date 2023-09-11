PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Kids and adults in the Philadelphia area will soon be celebrating as hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of updates are coming to a beloved neighborhood park.

On Friday, City Council President Daryl Clarke, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Interim Commissioner Orlando Rendon, and other officials broke ground on a $450,000 improvement plan for the playground on 33rd and Oxford.

Plans for the project include making a path from the Strawberry Mansion basketball court which is close by and replacing all existing equipment on the playground, with new inclusive play equipment.

No word yet on when all improvements will be complete.