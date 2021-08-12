New mask mandate now in effect in Philadelphia

Philadelphia city leaders implemented a new mask mandate to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases. It went into effect early Thursday morning.

According to the new mandate, everyone in Philadelphia must wear a mask when going into any business or institution unless the business requires proof of vaccination. Restaurants will need to require masks for all staff and customers except when people are seated and drinking and eating. If a business requires that everyone is fully vaccinated before entering, then no one inside needs to wear a mask, according the city,

Everyone is required to wear a mask at unseated outdoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

City buildings will also require that everyone in public areas is masked.

The city said it is seeing nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 every day now and for the first time since early June more than 100 people are in the hospital in the city with COVID-19.

“I want to say that things don’t look great right now especially in light of what we’re seeing in other states, but I do believe by getting friends and loved ones vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Cheryl Bettigole, who is the acting Philadelphia health commissioner. “By wearing masks as needed, then we can show the rest of the country how to beat this pandemic wave.”

Masks must also be worn in the city’s cooling centers. That policy goes into effect at noon.

