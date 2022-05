A new shop in Delaware makes one-of-a-kind leather handcrafted pieces. Town and Shore handcrafted features leather purses, travel bags, espadrilles, wallets, etc. It’s all made by Designer & Founder Liv McClintock. Her leather products are available exclusively in her online boutique and at the Downtown Wilmington showroom. Make an appointment online: www.townshorestudio.com.

