Just days after a holiday weekend full of incidents, Ocean City Mayor Gillian says he’s signed orders to crack down on teen mass gatherings on the city beaches and boardwalk.

The following new orders are in place:

All city beaches will be closed at 8 p.m.

Carrying backpacks is not permitted after 8 p.m. on the beach and boardwalk

Boardwalk bathrooms will close at 10 p.m.

The curfew for teens will move from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mayor Gillian says police responded to 999 incidents over Memorial Day weekend this year. Those incidents included underage drinking, assaults, shoplifting, and confiscation of a firearm.

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan is in Ocean City with a breakdown of the new rules.