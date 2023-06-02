Encouraging young readers to enjoy reading today and for years to come. That’s the focus of the “Eager Readers, Future Leaders” event happening on June 10th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, New Jersey.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall PHL17’s Director of Community Affairs and Anchor of “Politics In Focus” will read her new children’s book – “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose” at the program hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Theta Pi Omega Chapter. Jennifer is a member of the sorority. Her book provides an avenue for families to have conversations around themes, such as honesty, respect, accountability, responsibility, cultural awareness, and diversity. Lewis-Hall whose literacy campaign is “Reading Is Leading” said, “reading is so important and it’s wonderful to take part in this program that fosters a love of reading for the entire family to enjoy.”

The initiative is part of the group’s Uplift Our Community initiative and is designed to instill and build a love of reading in young children to support academic success. Minretta McFadden, the president of Theta Pi Omega Chapter who is a retired librarian said, “It has been said that reading is the foundation of learning.” And she added, “as children learn and practice reading, they simultaneously exercise their ability to express their thoughts and expand their creativity. The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha are excited to participate in this program which will promote reading and encourage each child to become lifelong learners.”

The free program is part of a series of pop-up reading events and will rotate throughout Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey. In addition to story time, the event will include music, child friendly activities and community resources. It is being held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10th at Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 150 E. Second Street, Burlington, New Jersey.

Register for the event here.