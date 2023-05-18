On May 18, 2023, at approximately 12:30 AM, Hamilton Fire Division was dispatched for a building fire at 533 Whitehead Road, the former Goodall Rubber building, now operated by Hakim International Trading.

The Hamilton Township Fire Division spent the night battling a large warehouse fire in Mercer County, New Jersey.

According to officials the fire began at 12:30 a.m. at a building on 533 Whitehead Road.

When firefighters arrived they noticed large billowing columns of smoke and a large fire on two floors

Several homes near the property were evacuated and the Hamilton Police Division closed multiple roads.

The fire reached its peak with four alarms, 26 firefighters units, and 14 municipalities on scene.

One firefighter was injured on the scene, but he was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection took air quality samples, and at this point no concerns have been detected.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Hamilton Township Police, Hamilton Township Fire Investigation Unit, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Division at (609) 581-4000.