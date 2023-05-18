Over 200 firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Commercial building in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to a tweet from the South Brunswick Police Department, firefighters have been working for over 12 hours to tackle the fire.

At the time the fire started, 15 employees were in the building, but thankfully they all made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the fire is located on a dead end-street near 2 Progress Road, and there is no impact on the community.

Officials are investigating the fire and at this point the cause is not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.