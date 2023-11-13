A surfer from New Jersey has just completed a spectacular feat by becoming the first person to surf 7 seas in 7 days.

After surfing through all 50 states in America, Ben Gravy, a surfer from Ventnor, New Jersey got the grand idea to try and surf all seven seas in just seven days.

As part of his mission and dream to surf in every country, Ben decided surfing the seven seas in seven days would be the perfect challenge to add to his repertoire. ” I wanted to make sure that it was fun, entertaining, and pretty much a thrill ride the entire way so I came up with the idea to surf seven seas in seven days… and we made it happen”.

The idea which is the culmination of three and a half years of work took Ben to the North Pacific, Indian Ocean, Southern Ocean, South Pacific, Gulf of Mexico, North Atlantic, and even the Artic Ocean.

List of Ben’s stops:

North Pacific: Tokyo, Japan

Indian Ocean: Bali, Indonesia

Southern Ocean: Melbourne, Australia

South Pacific: Sydney, Australia

Gulf of Mexico/ South Atlantic: Galveston, Texas, USA

North Atlantic: Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

Arctic Ocean: Hardstad, Norway

For Ben, surfing has always been his source of motivation and therapy, ” If I’m having a bad day or maybe I’m just stressed out about something in general, I can go out into the water, ride a couple of waves and forget about it. Not to mention, I share surfing with so many of my friends and so many of my family members so it’s such a good wholesome bonding experience just going out there and catching a couple of waves.”, he said.

When asked what words of wisdom Ben has for future surfers, he said, “I didn’t grow up as the best surfer in the world or the highest-ranked athlete or anything like that, so the important part about my story for people coming up and other surfers and young kids is that I want them to know that no matter what, you can accomplish your dreams and as long as you’re willing to put the work in you can get out there and do anything you want. The impossible and the grand and the epic are truly something that you can make possible, and you can make your dreams come true”.

You can follow along with Ben’s adventures on his YouTube page and his Instagram.