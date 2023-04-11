The State of New Jersey is offering a free lead paint identification program to all Camden County homeowners, renters, and landlords.

The Saint Joseph’s Carpenter Society Lead Safe program will be the latest effort in the state’s fight to end child’s exposure to lead paint chips and other lead-based elements in older Camden County homes.

For over 35 years, the state has been allocating millions of dollars to identify and remove lead-based paint hazards to prevent elevated blood lead levels in children and pregnant women, who are most vulnerable to the effects of lead.

“Lead is harmful to everyone but especially to children and pregnant women so it’s imperative that we are eliminating the risk of exposure on a wide scale,” said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Health Department.

“If you are concerned about your child potentially being exposed to lead, the Health Department recommends talking to your child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test in addition to scheduling the home test. Also, frequently wipe down your floors, windows and windowsills to prevent your child from inhaling dust containing lead paint.”

Free Lead Testing is currently available to all residents who reside in Camden County.

The free repairs will include new doors and windows, fresh coats of paint on friction surfaces and new handrails.

If you are interested in scheduling a free test of your home or apartment, please contact Iveliz Porrata (856) 966-8117 ext. 225.